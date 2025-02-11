Allan Lichtman + His "Keys" Get MELTED DOWN on Election Night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Allan Lichtman and his son are supremely confident on election night, given Allan's vaunted keys to the White House, as he confidently predicts Kamala Harris to win. Yet as the night progresses, he gets more and more disturbed, as him and his keys melt down. It was Yager who told him to take a nice class of shut up juice, to which Allen replied that it was "blasphemy" as though he was a god.