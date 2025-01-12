Jeremiah and Judgment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is impossible to be familiar with Jeremiah and the United States and not draw parallels. We are a corrupt country full of apostate churches (though many close every week.) If the Almighty did not withhold his wrath from ancient Israel, why would he withhold utter wrath from a the United States that long ago abandoned Him. And the preachers are embarrassed by His Word.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com