Michael Shellenberger Exposes the Censorship Industrial Complex

Michael Shellenberger breaks down Renée DiResta's talk and introduction of the Censorship Industrial Complex and the government and Democrat / uni-party establishment desire to destroy the First Amendment and not allow any counter to the narrative they wish to spread.
#MichaelShellenberger #censorship #freespeech