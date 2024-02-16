Aleksey Navalny dies in prison – penitentiary service

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian political activist Alexey Navalny has died in jail in central Russia after falling ill during a walk, local authorities have said, adding that an investigation into the exact cause of his death was ongoing.
Navalny has been imprisoned since 2021, on multiple charges of contempt of court, fraud, and extremism-related charges.
Mirrored - RT