Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Becoming Immunity Strong and the Vital Role of Microbiomes in the Body - Dr. Robert Lahita
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
324 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published a month ago

Dr. Robert Lahita is the director of the Institute for Rheumatic and Autoimmune Diseases and professor of medicine at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He describes how microbiomes protect the body from infection and inflammation and how they tie directly to the immune system. In addition, Robert breaks down the difference between autoimmune disease and autoimmunity. He also discusses the importance of “antibiotic stewardship,” and how taking too many antibiotics can leave the body vulnerable to issues with our natural microbiomes within the body. Robert shares, “Keeping our bodies healthy includes a whole-body and mind approach, including taking care of the mind, body, and soul relationship.”



TAKEAWAYS


Autoimmunity is more common in females than males


Meditation can be an important part of life - it helps to bring calmness and clarity, especially when practiced right before going to sleep


If your immune system is suppressed, your microbiome will change, which causes a whole host of problems


The immune system is the largest system in the body, and therefore one of the most integral and important to maintain



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Good Ranchers (get $30 off with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/

Immunity Strong book: https://amzn.to/3Ob8YJF


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT LAHITA

Website: https://www.doctorboblahita.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drboblahita

X: https://twitter.com/DrMedicalFact

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-bob-lahita-a8576a11/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
healthimmunityhealthymentalphysicalautoimmune diseaserheumatoid arthritistina griffincounter culture mom showmeridian medicinebody antibiotics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket