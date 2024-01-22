Becoming Immunity Strong and the Vital Role of Microbiomes in the Body - Dr. Robert Lahita

Dr. Robert Lahita is the director of the Institute for Rheumatic and Autoimmune Diseases and professor of medicine at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He describes how microbiomes protect the body from infection and inflammation and how they tie directly to the immune system. In addition, Robert breaks down the difference between autoimmune disease and autoimmunity. He also discusses the importance of “antibiotic stewardship,” and how taking too many antibiotics can leave the body vulnerable to issues with our natural microbiomes within the body. Robert shares, “Keeping our bodies healthy includes a whole-body and mind approach, including taking care of the mind, body, and soul relationship.”
TAKEAWAYS
Autoimmunity is more common in females than males
Meditation can be an important part of life - it helps to bring calmness and clarity, especially when practiced right before going to sleep
If your immune system is suppressed, your microbiome will change, which causes a whole host of problems
The immune system is the largest system in the body, and therefore one of the most integral and important to maintain
