Sean Strickland SHREDS Activist Reporter -- UFC + the Fight Against Woke

An activist Canadian reporter question Sean Strickland, UFC champ, about gays, Trans, and Bud Light and Sean laid into him. Allow him, and his willingness to speak openly about such issues to give you the courage to do the same and to stand up to the woke.
