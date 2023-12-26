Iranians have Gathered Tonight in Tehran Demanding a Retaliation Against Israel for the Killing of an Iranian General in Syria’s Damascus

Iranians have gathered tonight in Tehran demanding a retaliation against israel for the killing of an Iranian general in Syria’s DamascusAdding several media takes, etc about this:

Tasnim agency:

A prominent Iranian military adviser was killed in Syria during the Israeli raid in the vicinity of the capital Damascus

The Revolutionary Guard adviser who was killed by the Israeli raid in Damascus countryside is one of the most senior advisers in Syria.

ISNA reporting on the Iranian President: The Zionist regime’s assassination of the Revolutionary Guard advisor is a sign of its frustration and inability, and he will pay the price.

IRGC:

The adviser who was assassinated by the Zionist entity was in charge of the resistance axis support unit in Syria

The Zionist entity will pay the price for the murder of one of our old military advisers in Syria

Tasnim agency:

The Revolutionary Guard adviser who was killed in the raid in Syria was one of Qassem Soleimani's confidants

Jerusalem Post, according to Israeli officials: Israel expects a response on the northern front to the killing of the Revolutionary Guard advisor

Axios, citing an Israeli official: The army is preparing for a possible Iranian response to the killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard advisor in Syria

and

Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari:

Zionist regime targeted martyr Razi Mousavi's home with three missiles.

Barbaric regime of Israel commits heinous crimes fully supported by Western States

adding:

Commander of the Kfir Brigade in the Israeli army:

The assassination of Razi Mousavi is a major offensive step for Israel in the northern arena.

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation:

The Minister of Defense was present on the northern front during the assassination of the Iranian leader in Syria.