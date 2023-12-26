Iranians have Gathered Tonight in Tehran Demanding a Retaliation Against Israel for the Killing of an Iranian General in Syria’s Damascus

Iranians have gathered tonight in Tehran demanding a retaliation against israel for the killing of an Iranian general in Syria’s DamascusAdding several media takes, etc about this:
Tasnim agency:
A prominent Iranian military adviser was killed in Syria during the Israeli raid in the vicinity of the capital Damascus
The Revolutionary Guard adviser who was killed by the Israeli raid in Damascus countryside is one of the most senior advisers in Syria.
ISNA reporting on the Iranian President: The Zionist regime’s assassination of the Revolutionary Guard advisor is a sign of its frustration and inability, and he will pay the price.
IRGC:
The adviser who was assassinated by the Zionist entity was in charge of the resistance axis support unit in Syria
The Zionist entity will pay the price for the murder of one of our old military advisers in Syria
Tasnim agency:
The Revolutionary Guard adviser who was killed in the raid in Syria was one of Qassem Soleimani's confidants
Jerusalem Post, according to Israeli officials: Israel expects a response on the northern front to the killing of the Revolutionary Guard advisor
Axios, citing an Israeli official: The army is preparing for a possible Iranian response to the killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard advisor in Syria
and
Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari:
Zionist regime targeted martyr Razi Mousavi's home with three missiles.
Barbaric regime of Israel commits heinous crimes fully supported by Western States
adding:
Commander of the Kfir Brigade in the Israeli army:
The assassination of Razi Mousavi is a major offensive step for Israel in the northern arena.
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation:
The Minister of Defense was present on the northern front during the assassination of the Iranian leader in Syria.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.