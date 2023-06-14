BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China is planting Fields of Stones stuck to Metal Bars - No, Really
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
554 followers
Follow
263 views • 06/14/2023

Why would Anyone plant fields of Stones attached to Rebar? Come find out...


Support Sasha and I on:
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Bitcoin - bc1qxfjp2t6x5dpslv59u0jl89m6k643hcn8h2jsvp
Ethereum - 0x6Da150a2A8529110017Ed4db68B3dF0084900280
Paypal: https://paypal.me/serpentza


DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringsouthernchina

Conquering Northern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringnorthernchina

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesomechina


Join me on

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za

greenchinawarfalsechangeclimateculturechineseecopaintinspectormandarinseedingmainlandecologicalinspectorshydrohydroseeding
