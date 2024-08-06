DON'T SURRENDER - Update From New Zealand, Napoleon Busch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These people have declared OPEN WARFARE against the Children, Women and Men of NEW ZEALAND.
They have their functionaries and CAMP KAPOs in place and are training and conditioning them to act just as the GERMAN Police Officers were
When sent to POLAND at the beginning of the Second World War.
2019 they ran BANNED Semi-Automatic Rifles and ran a GUN BUY BACK.
2020, the Plan of Genocide went live. COVID19
C'mon, Kiwis where is that All-Black spirit, fight back!!
Source @Real World News
