Pt 2 The Outliers Dr Jack Hendricks Today's World Changers Freedom

Join us for a power-packed in-person interview with mighty man of God and holistic chiropractor, Dr. Jack Hendricks. He stood against Covid madness and mask mandates; and when others caved, he stood against tyranny, treating countless in-person patients without fear! Dr. Jack brings a unique perspective on health and healing, integrating prayer and holistic techniques to align body, soul, and mind, allowing God's perfect design to shine through into freedom! Dr. Jack offers a message of hope and freedom from fear, relying on the power of the Holy Spirit to transform people from the inside out. You DON'T want to miss this incredible discussion- it will leave you shouting hallelujah! Connect with Dr. Jack and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/jack-hendricks/
