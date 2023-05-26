BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CANCELLING THE EX-PERSON'S POWER OF ATTORNEY
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
67 followers
24 views • 05/26/2023

"No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon" (Jesus Christ - Matthew 6:24)


"And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers." (Jesus Christ - Luke 11:46)


“But I say unto you which hear, Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you. And unto him that smiteth thee on the one cheek offer also the other; and him that taketh away thy cloak forbid not to take thy coat also." (Jesus Christ - Luke 6:27-29)

truthpowerbullyingsecurityenemiesattorneypraylegal systempoacancellation
