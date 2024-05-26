BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
50+ days Factorio play time [part 6]
T2
T2
8 views • 11 months ago

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1

RESEARCHES:

-----------

0:05 - Atomic Artillary

4:20 - Physical projectile damage 6

7:03 - Refined flammables 4

9:06 - Stronger explosives 4

12:27 - Napalm

14:24 - High-explosive cannon shells

16:02 - Fertilization 2

18:43 - Nutrient extraction

21:05 - Gelatine

22:17 - Logistics 3

24:07 - Fast miniloader

25:29 - Expedited miniloader

26:21 - Improved machine longevity

27:12 - Advanced Electric Locomotives

28:13 - Electric plasma furnace

29:09 - Catalytic chemical plant

32:22 - Mining productivity 3

33:27 - Thermobaric weaponry

35:56 - Trees growing 2

38:20 - Iron recycling

39:55 - Reverse factory 1

41:43 - Weapon shooting speed 4

44:53 - Physical projectile damage 7

51:27 - Refined flammables 5

53:28 - Stronger explosives 5

Keywords
aircraftxandermodswarheadsfactoriofood-industry-2combat-mechanics-overhaulminiloadermore-miniloaderscheaper-miniloadersreverse-factorytank-flamethrower-rework
