50+ days Factorio play time [part 6]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
factorio.com
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:05 - Atomic Artillary
4:20 - Physical projectile damage 6
7:03 - Refined flammables 4
9:06 - Stronger explosives 4
12:27 - Napalm
14:24 - High-explosive cannon shells
16:02 - Fertilization 2
18:43 - Nutrient extraction
21:05 - Gelatine
22:17 - Logistics 3
24:07 - Fast miniloader
25:29 - Expedited miniloader
26:21 - Improved machine longevity
27:12 - Advanced Electric Locomotives
28:13 - Electric plasma furnace
29:09 - Catalytic chemical plant
32:22 - Mining productivity 3
33:27 - Thermobaric weaponry
35:56 - Trees growing 2
38:20 - Iron recycling
39:55 - Reverse factory 1
41:43 - Weapon shooting speed 4
44:53 - Physical projectile damage 7
51:27 - Refined flammables 5
53:28 - Stronger explosives 5