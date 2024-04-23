THE END OF HUMANITY - As Planned By The Global Leaders

Did you know there is an official agenda to replace the human race with robots, cyborgs and AI? This agenda is being heavily promoted by the World Economic Forum. Their plan is to end the era of humanity and usher in a new era of neo-humanity, in which people are a mix of man and machine. They also state that our thoughts and emotions will be monitored by AI in order to combat climate change. Is that the world you want for yourself and your children?

Ending humanity to 'save the planet'





Many of us have seen the popular science fiction movies about robots taking over the world and eradicating humanity. But little do we know that this is exactly what is being prepared by the global leaders. It is what they are promoting, developing, financing and calling for, all around the world.





The globalists even claim that this is the only way to save the Earth from total collapse. Without exiting the era of mankind and entering into the era of NEO-HUMANITY, the world is doomed, they say. One of their arguments is that humans are the cause of climate change, and must therefore be replaced with artificial alternatives to "save the planet".





This worldwide reformation is called "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" and is intended to completely digitize every aspect of life on Earth.





Our film “THE END OF HUMANITY” exposes this global agenda, which is being powerfully promoted with massive support from the most powerful organizations worldwide.





This is not just a film. This is reality.





Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum, stated during the recent World Government Summit in Dubai:





“The future is already here. It’s coming like a tsunami! This Fourth Industrial Revolution will not only change everything we do, but it will have an impact on who we are."

Major developments are underway to transplant the human personality into robotic carriers, to give man artificial immortality. This is the ultimate dream of the elites: to become immortal.





Robots are already replacing nurses, social workers, psychological assistants, doctors, cashiers, cooks, law enforcement, etc., in several areas of the world. The first computer chips are already being implanted into humans. The blending of man with machine is a reality, while AI is taking the world by storm, removing millions of human jobs as we speak.





The horrifying thing is that specifically those sensitive jobs where people need a human touch, true understanding and emotional support are being replaced with robots. Can you imagine being taken care of by a robot in the hospital or nursing home? That's exactly what is happening. Removing the human experience, which is so precious, beautiful and deep, and replacing it with unfeeling robotic alternatives.





Inserting thoughts and emotions into everyone





At the same time, technologies are being installed in every nation of the world that will continually record all the thoughts, emotions and dreams of everyone. These technologies even have the ability to insert thoughts and emotions into the population. That is not a conspiracy theory, as it is publicly stated by the former president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, and by the Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Ida Auken, former minister of the environment of Denmark.





In Europe, the public 'School TV' tells kids how 'cool' it is to have a chip in your brain.





Google is organizing symposia declaring how humans will become one with computers, while the CEO of Nokia says that, in a few years, everyone will have their smartphones inside their body. This means that every detail of our lives can be constantly monitored. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum hosts conferences about 'brain transparency', discussing how all our most intimate, personal data will be stored in the cloud and controlled by Big Tech.





All this falls in line with the announcement of the WEF that by 2030, no one will have any privacy. Klaus Schwab says we will have to get used to a society of "full transparency", where everything we think, feel and dream is monitored.





The film “THE END OF HUMANITY” is a warning to mankind, intended to prevent this nefarious plan and to save the human race, from both eradication and from this extreme form of slavery.





