Millennials Told to Take Diabetes Drugs for Life!

Millennials being told to take this drug, for LIFE.





Robyn's 4-video class on how to detoxify!

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.