EDTA Metal Detox

EDTA binds to metals in the body and pulls them out through the urine. It is useful for alleviating heavy metal toxicity, clogged arteries and Covid injection poisoning.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZhkyQ6jP8f3Y/
