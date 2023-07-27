🌟 Empowering Education and Economics: A Journey of Impact and Expertise 📚💼

We are thrilled to share that Professor William Jeynes from California State University, Long Beach had the incredible honor of being invited by multiple countries to offer expert advice on crucial educational and economic issues! 🌍📚💼

During the Asian economic crisis of '98-'99, Professor Jeynes played a crucial role in assisting the South Korean government with their economic challenges, drawing from their extensive background in economics. 🏛️💰

But that's not all! 🎉He was also invited as a distinguished speaker to a White House gathering hosted by President George W. Bush, where they discussed strategies for improving educational outcomes, particularly for marginalized communities like the poor and people of color. 🗣️🏛️🎓

Their expertise also extended to working with various esteemed organizations, including the Department of Justice, Department of Education, and Health and Human Services, further solidifying their dedication to empowering education and fostering positive economic change. 👥💡

