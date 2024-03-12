The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 82 - Food Fight: The Battle for Amish Tradition & Food Freedom

🥛 In this eye-opening video, witness the ongoing struggle of Amish farmer Amos Miller as he fights for food freedom amidst regulatory scrutiny and legal battles. 🚜 Despite serving thousands with farm-fresh food, Miller's farm faces raids and fines, threatening its existence. Learn how Miller's Organic Farm champions traditional Amish farm foods, delivering quality fare straight to your table.🛡️ Armed with unwavering commitment, Miller stands firm against unjust regulations, defending the right to produce and distribute wholesome foods. Explore the complexities of raw milk consumption and the enduring struggle for individual choice. From the quiet fields of Pennsylvania to the halls of justice, witness the clash between regulatory oversight and personal liberty. Join us in standing up for our right to choose what nourishes our bodies and souls.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there

Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer