Endangered Species Day 2025 🌎 | Why It Matters & How You Can Help
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
4 months ago

Endangered Species Day 2025 🌎 | Why It Matters & How You Can Help

Join us on Endangered Species Day 2025 as we highlight the urgent need to protect Earth’s most vulnerable plants and animals. 🌿 From majestic tigers to humble pollinators, over 16,000 species are now threatened.


Learn why these species matter, what's causing their decline, and — most importantly — how you can take action. Whether it’s reducing waste, supporting conservation groups, or simply sharing this video, your voice can make a difference.


🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for powerful stories that shape our world.


📅 Endangered Species Day 2025: May 16

🎯 Brought to you by the Endangered Species Coalition & global partners.


💬 Drop your favorite endangered species in the comments and let’s raise awareness together!

#EndangeredSpeciesDay #SaveWildlife #Biodiversity #WildlifeConservation #NewsPlusGlobe #PlanetEarth #SaveNature #EcoAwareness #ProtectSpecies #NatureMatters #EnvironmentalEducation

global warmingbiodiversity losswildlife conservationendangered species dayendangered species listsave the animalsextinction crisisendangered animalsspecies at risk
