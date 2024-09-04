© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fani Willis' pregnant daughter Kinaya Willis arrested in Tyrone, Georgia for driving with a suspended license.
Kinaya was initially pulled over because she was driving while using a cell phone.
Kinaya then appeared to blame the incident on her mother, saying she was using her cell phone while driving because “her mother [was] calling her related to her pregnancy.”
Willis’ daughter said she didn’t realize her license was suspended.
She was then searched and handcuffed and taken to jail.
She is facing a minimum of two days in jail and a fine of at least $500.
Source: Daily Mail