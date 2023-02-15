AI CHAT = DEMON LEGION TROLLS. TEMPTING TREE OF KNOWLEDGE TO KEEP YOU FROM THE TREE OF LIFE.3:22

They are hunting your souls! AI – WWW - StarLink - “SkyNet” Do not bow to the Image of the Beast.The armor of God is a real thing! Don it ALL daily! Want Truth? Call on the Name of Jesus sincelerly and humbly and he will answer. His grace and peace be with you all!

source links; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15rwQ7ar3vE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cx1fUnmE8Lo&t=206s





other channels:

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/



