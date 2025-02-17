© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There were 100000s of Iraqi Jews. In the 1950s, Mossad conducted false flag bomb attacks against Iraqi Jewish communities and blamed Arabs to compel Jews to leave Iraq and come to Israel.
Jewish historian Prof. Avi Shlaim
https://x.com/noralove/status/1891250983679750518
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/