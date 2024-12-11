Two detained martyrs, Mohammed and Daoud Al-Zubaidi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The father of Mohammad Zubeidi and uncle of Daoud Zubeidi reflects on the anguish of their withheld bodies and his unwavering hope to honor them with a proper burial.
Interview: Father of Mohammad Zubeidi, uncle of Daoud Zubeidi.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 02/12/2024
