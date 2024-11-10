How did Jesus Vote?

November 10, 2024 - Of course this is a silly question. Jesus is in Heaven, resurrected in His glorified body—not a citizen of the USA, not a voter in our petty elections. Does Jesus even care about the political process? There are 137 million US voters. And although we have as many as 100 million evangelicals, only 30 million voted. This means most of them avoided politics altogether, perhaps believing that Jesus wouldn’t pick a side.





That’s where they’re wrong, and here are five reasons why.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.