UFC STAR CALLS FOR EPSTEIN-LINKED ‘PEDOS’ TO BE NAMED 🏝️📃 ‘WHERE’S THE LIST?’

UFC's Israel Adesayna demands to know who Ghislaine Maxwell's clients were:





"Ghislaine Maxwell was supplying kids for all these pedos, right? Where's the list?





The list of politicians, actors that was talked about, does that just get swept under the rug?”





UFC champion Israel Adesanya has called for the “pedos” connected to Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking ring to be publicly named.





Adesanya spoke out before his big victory on Saturday to demand justice for Epstein’s powerful friends who were involved in the child abuse.





Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for his sex trafficking crimes.





His accomplice, longtime companion, and ex-girlfriend, Maxwell, was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison for helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein and his “client list” to sexually abuse.





Adesanya responded to Maxwell’s sentencing by demanding to know why Epstein’s client list hasn’t been made public.





“Ghislaine Maxwell just got put away for 20 years,” Adesanya said.





“So, she was supplying kids for all these f***ing pedos, right? Where’s the list?”





“So, the list of, you know, politicians, and actresses and actors, or whatever, that get talked about, does that just get swept under the rug?” he asked.





“Do they not get any time for actually f***ing those kids?





“You know what I mean?”





“I don’t know, like that’s just weird, like how all that just doesn’t compute with me,” Adesanya added.





Epstein reportedly had ties to former President Bill Clinton, allegedly even visiting the White House on multiple occasions.





Britain’s Prince Andrew, too, reportedly had ties to the convicted pedophile and has been accused of raping Epsetin’s teenage victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.





In February, Adesanya made headlines when he fiercely defended popular podcast host Joe Rogan, who was targeted by the “woke” mob and smeared as racist and a promoter of “disinformation.”





The fighter took on a question that was not directed toward him during a pre-fight conference, calling Rogan “one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers” in the industry.





A reporter asked UFC President Dana White about the “controversy” surrounding Rogan and the controversial language the podcaster has used on his show.





As White started to walk away from the podium, Adesanya said he wanted to take on the question.





“Hold up,” Adesanya said.





“I’m black. I can take this one.”





“Look, there’s a lot of c***s in this game,” he told the reporter.





“There are a lot of snakes in this game.





“I’ve been in this fight game since 2008.





“Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with.





“Understand that.”





“F*** the noise,” Adesanya added.





“You know what they’re trying to do.





“You can’t control the man.





“He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now.





“That’s my n**** Joe Rogan.”