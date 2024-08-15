Rex Heuermann, Marc Dutroux, “Synagogue of Satan”, SDA President, Ass-Kicking Women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-14 RoMD Ongoing
Topic list:
* The truth behind mass-murderer Rex Heuermann goes deeper
than William Ramsey knows.
* Wikipedia wants your lunchmoney so that they can stay objective.
* Is Rex Heuermann the American Marc Dutroux?
* Johnny has MANY more books to be written on mass murderers and false flags.
* The pedophile Priest that connects Heuermann to “Rudy” Giuliani to Donald Trump.
* Revelation 11:8—what and where is “the city where our Lord was sacrificed”?
* Who are the Two Witnesses?
* What city is both “SPIRITUALLY Sodom and Egypt”?
* What do the “seven hills of Rome” tell us?
* What is the “Star of David”?
* Who is the “President” of the “Seventh Day Adventist General Conference”?
* What is “the Synagogue of Satan”?
* Is “atonement for sin” ongoing?
* Even action movies with male leads still push the hot woman who can kick your ass.
* Thomas Cruise Mapother No. 4 and his many wives.
* Does Benicio MONSERRATE del Toro know what a healthy marriage is?
* What’s your favorite Burt Reynolds movie?
_____________________
