What Is The Kingdom of Heaven?

Tom:

This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in Matthew 4, and we’re going to pick up with verse 12.“Now when Jesus had heard that John was cast into prison, he departed into Galilee;And leaving Nazareth, he came and dwelt in Capernaum, which is upon the sea coast, in the borders of Zabulon and Nephthalim:That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by Esaias the prophet, saying, The land of Zabulon, and the land of Nephthalim, by the way of the sea, beyond Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles.”Verse 16: “The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up.”





Dave:

Well, I’m sure that the atheists have some criticism of this:Oh, this isn’t really a fulfillment of prophecy at all.I don’t know what they say about this one.I know what they say about some others, but anyway, we are not concerned with them.Well, it’s a prophecy telling about the coming of Jesus, and His preaching.He said, in John’s gospel chapter 8: “I am the light of the world, he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”And that’s exactly what this portion is saying.The people that sat in darkness they saw a great light, and what is the light?Well, the light of the world, Jesus Christ came.But it doesn’t mean that they would follow this light or that they would heed Him.Tragically, they did not.





