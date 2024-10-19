CTP 20241019 S2EOctVideoExclusive episode - Did you hear #KAMALunist spoke Quiet part out loud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EOctVideoOnlyExclusive 11m 18s...
CTP 20241019 S2EOctVideoExclusive episode: Did you hear it?? The #KAMALunist finally spoke the Quiet part out loud. At Her Rally someone yelled "Jesus Is Lord" and Her response was "You're At The Wrong Rally" and WOW you can sure say that again! See more in written articles RELATED LINKS items.
Related links:
- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html
- https://tinyurl.com/libreligion aka: https://tinyurl.com/SomeTwistJesusWords
- https://beforeitsnews.com/economics-and-politics/2024/10/abortion-the-profit-motive-side-2532721.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/10/flashback-a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-2616749.html
- The Al Smith absence: https://beforeitsnews.com/letters-to-the-editor/2024/10/applause-to-and-for-the-kamalunist-for-her-first-honest-actions-during-this-2024-election-cycle-2437007.html