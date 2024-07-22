© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very Unusual Ripples in the Sky over Southeast Alaska this Morning!!!! It seems the Machine may be turned up a tad bit too much... There is nothing natural about these ripples.We see today in our skies... Their term of so called gravity waves are so fictitious, it's not funny... 🆘️
