⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (1 February 2025)

▫️Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a long-range high-precision strike against the gas and energy infrastructure that ensured operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of one motorised infantry brigade, one air assault brigade, and one National Guard brigade of the AFU close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 troops, three motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Zagoruykovka, Peschanoye, Novaya Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka, Yampol, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic)

The AFU losses were up to 320 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 15 pickup trucks, and one field artillery gun. Four ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit units of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Ulakly, Dyleyevka, Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Zelenovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 220 troops, five pickup trucks, and two NATO-made field artillery guns. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued active offensive actions and liberated Krymskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops eliminated manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade near Novoaleksandrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Lysovka, Slavyanka, Baranovka, Novoandreyevka, and Kotlino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 570 troops, two tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, nine pickup trucks, and three field artillery pieces.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on units of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades close to Novopetrovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Zelyonoye Pole, Rovnopol, Dneproenergiya, and Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic)

The AFU losses were more than 130 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and one motor vehicle. The Russian Armed Forces eliminated four field artillery pieces, including one 155-mm French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Primorskoye, Novoandreyevka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region) and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, four motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, storage and training sites for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 156 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 10 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 108 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,984 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,511 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,100 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,097 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.