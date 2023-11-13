The Truth About Whether Humans Are Creating Disastrous Climate Change - David Legates

The average conditions on Earth do fluctuate, but are humans creating disastrous and catastrophic climate change, as many scientists and government talking heads have suggested? The answer to that question is no, according to David Legates. David is a researcher and author who served as the Executive Director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program under the Trump administration. He explains how climate “change” is a natural cycle of fluctuation in the Earth’s weather patterns and gives insight into why history has been sanitized when it comes to understanding this simple but eye-opening truth. He also discusses the drawbacks of electric vehicles, faulty temperature metrics, and the truth about the dreaded carbon footprint!







TAKEAWAYS





Cutting down on a carbon footprint usually refers to cutting down on electricity usage





If you want to pull people out of poverty, do so by making energy available and inexpensive





If you want to keep people in poverty, then tyrants keep energy expensive





There are millions in federal funding that are funneled into climate warriors and climate initiatives







