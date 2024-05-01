The Israeli gov't has been Oppressing the Christian's in Palestine - Aim to Drive them Out of their Homeland - "Israelis don't want Jerusalem to represent Christianity"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The israeli government has been systematically oppressing the christian community in palestine. Their aim is to drive them out of their homeland.
◾️Hundreds of testimonies and videos show orthodox jews spitting on nuns and parishioners. In jerusalem, jewish settlers and orthodox jews regularly sent their children to desecrate churches.
◾️When nuns walk by idf soldiers make crude, disgusting, sexual remarks and regularly call them worshippers of a "Son of a whore".