Signs of the End Times Part 5: Lawlessness
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
3 views • 03/13/2023

In this fifth part, Pastor John covers Jesus’ prophetic words about iniquity greatly increasing and the love of many growing cold. It is easy to see that lawlessness is on the rise even with governments that seek to kill their constituents through tainted vaccinations.

Pastor John addresses what Romans chapter 13 says about governments and how they are instituted by God to govern people through rule of law. But what do you do if a secular law conflicts with God’s law? Should you obey it? Pastor John gives five examples of civil disobedience and the different outcomes. This is a prophetic message that the Church of Jesus Christ needs to hear.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1195.pdf

Signs of the End Times
Part 5: Lawlessness

RLJ-1195 -- JULY 19, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

