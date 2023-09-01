Gary McKinnon Hacked the Secret Space Program - Part 5 of 5 - Dolly & Preston

Part 5 of 5. Gary McKinnon hacked into 97 US Navy, Army, NASA and US Space Command, etc. computers in 2001 - 2002 looking for the truth about UFOs. Gary discovered a secret space program. I asked Dolly Safran about it but she doesn't believe McKinnon's story. Dolly recommends the YouTube channel and website Suspicious Observers: https://suspicious0bservers.org/ but ironically you can see below, that Gary McKinnon has the Suspicious Observers channel on his channel's Featured channels list.

Sources:

UK blocks hacker extradition to U.S.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xudYoyi_JSY

Gary McKinnon interviewed by Richard Dolan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhUC80M8X1s

Gary McKinnon's channel

https://www.youtube.com/@GaryMcKinnonUFO

Gary McKinnon - NASA & Military Secret Files - Part 1 of 4 - Richard D Hall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VjNDZjZhiA

at 9:30 Gary explains what he saw.

Gary McKinnon - NASA & Military Secret

Files - Part 2 of 4 - Richard D Hall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A28x4gIo-gs

Dolly uses the example of Edward Snowden but some people think he is CIA trying to make the NSA look bad and that he is still working for the US government, still today, as disinfo and he’s portrayed as some brave hero trying to get the truth out.

What do you think? Please leave a comment below about Edward Snowden, Gary McKinnon and the moon landings.

Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107

Thanks to Fred for video editing.

Find Preston Dennett at:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/

You-Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOntTQrEbD94Gjfc0UXC46A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preston.dennett/

Preston E Dennett (@PrestonEDennett) / Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prestonedennett/

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channel to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio