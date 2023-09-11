Burning Man attendee trekked through ‘ankle-deep mud’ to leave event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burning Man attendee Griffin Kirsch shares his experience at the music festival where heavy rain and flooding left the event-goers stranded in the Nevada desert. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html