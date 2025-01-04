Russia Starts Year With New Round Of Group Strikes And Liberation Of Kurakhove

From December 28 of 2024 to January 3 of 2025, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a single mass strike and 12 group strikes with precision weaponry and attack UAVs on military-related infrastructure in Ukraine. The fire damage was inflicted on power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, a gunpowder plant, infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, fuel depots, workshops with attack UAVs and uncrewed surface vehicles as well as depots and temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries and other formations loyal to the Kyiv regime.

In the same period, Russian air defense units shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three French-made Hammer guided aviation bombs, 33 U.S.-made HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles as well as 559 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed 11 surface vehicle drones.

The developments came as the Russian Armed Forces de-facto took control of the town of Kurakhove, a key stronghold of the Kyiv regime’s forces in the Pokrovsk District in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The first videos confirming the Russian advance in the industrial area of the town and control over Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant appeared online on December 31 of 2024. As of January 3, the entire town appears to be in the hands of the Russians.

Sporadic clashes with troops of the Kyiv regime are only being reported at the far western vicinity of the town. This area is located close to the road junction with village of Dachnoe.

Even if forces of the Kyiv regime try to carry out another suicidal counter-attack in the area, the fate for the battle for Kurakhove is already decided. The Russian Armed Forces were able to successfully isolate and defeat the group of pro-Kyiv forces involved in attempts to defend Kurakhove. Supply lines of the Kyiv regime in the area are also under fire control of the Russians.

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces were able to develop momentum on other parts of the frontline in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Units of the Vostok Group of Forces advanced into the depths of the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defeated formations of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades and two territorial defense brigades near Razliv, Bogatyr, Neskuchnoye, Velikaya Novosyolka, and Zelyonoye Pole.

Meanwhile, reports appeared that Russian units have liberated the village of Vozdvizhenka in the same region. The village is located east of the Pokrovsk defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Currently, Pokrovsk is outflanked by the Russians from the southern direction with a successful operation in Kurakhove and nearby areas. The advance in Vozdvizhenka highlights the increasing Russian pressure on the eastern and northeastern flanks of Pokrovsk.

