The Flaws of War & The 'Silent' Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit: https://thefrontline.army
X39 Stem Cell Patches: https://thefrontline.store/stemcell
More about Coriolus Versicolor: https://thefrontlinehealth247.com
There’s a lot to learn about the new front of the globalist’s war against the people, the Middle East. This week the Frontline Army dissect the goings on over there, what is happening, why it’s happening, and of course, how all the dots can be joined to see how everything… and we mean EVERYTHING is linked. But of course, whilst this is going on your government is hiding the most sinister secret. Not one MSM station is talking about the W.H.O. Pandemic Preparedness Treaty, and it’s being rushed through in the most cowardly of circumstances… and right under your nose!