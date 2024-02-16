325) Biossensores NÃO são armas biológicas, a Informação SIM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crédito ao canal Psinergy, Fev. 14, 2024. Resumo do vídeo:
Biosensors are NOT bioweapons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.26E097BB-A296-4E10-A5D9-EF811FEE1E88:0
PDF do canal Psinergy sobre a métrica da tecnologia: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7
Biofield Triage : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/Biofield-TriagebyZen:0
2015 | How to Control Things Using Your Brain (and Open-Source Hardware) | Cyborg Nation : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZPZFeOOerA
2016 | Providing a Sense of Touch through a Brain-Machine Interface: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4BR4Iqfy7w
2016 | New Brain Computer interface technology | Steve Hoffman | TEDxCEIBS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgFzmE2fGXA
How China Is Using Artificial Intelligence in Classrooms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLsHI8aV0g
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal