Recall of Whitmer, Nessel & Benson - Roger McCailey

Eileen speaks with Roger McCailey about his own person journey with politics and God. Roger explains his reasoning for the recall of Whitmer, Nessel and Benson as well as giving his thoughts on how he will accomplish his goal.





