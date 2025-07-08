🤡Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, tonight at the White House

27 views • 2 months ago

Adding: Netanyahu sent a letter to the Nobel Committee about nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

I posted a Trump video about 2 days ago, of him wanting the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Was this part of the deal? - Cynthia)

What kind of circus is this?

