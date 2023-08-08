Evil Youth Climate Strike Misleads Teenagers - 2 of 2 - Getting Arrested

Part 2 of 2 continues with the people at the Youth Climate Strike. At the end I am robbed of my signs so I call the police. But the police detained me for hate speech.



"New evidence suggests that high-energy particles from space known as galactic cosmic rays affect the Earth's climate by increasing cloud cover, causing an 'umbrella effect'. See this startling article:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/scientists-finland-japan-man-made-climate-change-doesnt-exist-practice

David Siegel writes: Policy always involves politics. Governments often make policy decisions by starting with a social objective and then bring in the “facts” to justify the goal (think of the Vietnam war, the Iraq war, Prohibition, the War on Drugs, and others). We shouldn’t be surprised to find social agendas driving at least some of the “science” of global warming.

In addition, studies show that political beliefs cloud our ability to process information. Strong political beliefs can cause us to look at one side of an issue and ignore the evidence. We should try to avoid shortcuts and look directly at the data.

Forecasts are mental constructs; they are not properties of the physical world. Forecasts are tools, not truth.

Consensus is not an argument for any scientific principle. Many important scientists toiled alone to make discoveries that were less than popular. One key paper can be worth more than thousands of papers reinforcing a myth. The claim that 97 percent of scientists believe in man-made global warming is one such myth. Almost all scientists expect a small man-made contribution to warming, so the claim is misleading.

David Suzuki gives a speech in this video but he is part of the misleading of the vast public. See this video: David Suzuki exposed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGGEBbFlHtc&t=177s

Here are some links getting at the truth about the global warming hoax:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/403256/global-warming-bombshell/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1k4mFZr-gE

https://www.theguardian.com/science/brain-flapping/2014/nov/25/climate-change-is-an-obvious-myth-how-much-more-evidence-do-you-need