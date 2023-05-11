Brighteon Broadcast News, May 11, 2023 - Growing food is the real insurrection against tyranny

0:00 Intro

5:03 Headlines

30:49 Interview with Jim Gale

1:15:08 Interview with Todd Coconato





- Climate lunatics in the Biden regime now going after DISHWASHER appliances

- Climate tyrants want Americans to live with NO stoves, NO hot water, NO flushing toilets, NO cars and NO dishwashers

- Fast food chains found to be using bizarre FILLERS in their chicken nugget menu items

- Biden reluctantly brings back Trump rule to slow the mass asylum rush on the US border

- Biden family crime cartel took $10 million in bribes to peddle influence

- AI chatbot to replace human workers at fast food drive through restaurants

- Ex VP of Pfizer reveals covid vaccines were a DELIBERATE operation to MAIM and KILL billions worldwide

- JD Rucker warns that the collapse of society is accelerating

- Full interview with Jim Gale, inspiring others to grow sustainable, regenerative food forests

- Intead of mutilating childrens' genitals, why don't we teach them to grow food?

- Interview with Pastor Todd Coconato, who warns about the fall of the Church and the rise of demonic influence across America





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/