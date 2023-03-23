BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian MP Revealed how Zelensky and the head of his office, Yermak, make $$$ Money on Ammunition - 170 Million Euros - ENG text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
54 views • 03/23/2023

Ukrainian MP revealed how Zelensky and the head of his office, Yermak, make money on ammunition

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Geo Leros (he was previously a member of Zelensky's Servant of the People party, but was eventually expelled from it for criticizing the Ukrainian leader) spoke about the corruption scheme of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the purchase of shells and highlighted some last year contracts with the Bulgarians.

"In 2022, the Ministry of Defense, through the state enterprise Progress, purchased Bulgarian-made shells. The overpayment on these three contracts amounted to 6.7 billion hryvnias - 170 million euros went into someone's pocket. We understand that this money went into the pocket of Yermak and Zelensky's organized criminal group ", said Leros.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
