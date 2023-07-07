Suppressed Cancer Cures

The evidence presented here is that cures or very good treatments for cancer have been suppressed since the 1930s. For example, you can do an Internet search for Dr. Royal Raymond Rife with his Rife machine in the 1930s in America which used sound frequencies to break up cancer cells and cure cancer. He saved people's lives until the powers that shouldn't be shut him down and ruined him. See http://www.royal-rife.com/ and



https://cloudmind.info/dr-raymond-rife-cured-cancer-in-1934-then-he-was-killed/

Also, covered in this video, is mega doses of Vitamin C and apricot seeds, or laetrile, which have proven effective since the 1970s, then was suppressed by the Rockefellers.

At age 58, my father died unnecessarily of cancer, on Father's Day, June 16th, 1984. I made this video in the fall of 2014 and it is just as valid today, as it was then, as mainstream medicine still suppresses these truths.

