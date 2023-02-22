Developing Systems To Improve How Food Is Grown With Josh Imhoff Of Emerge Aquaponics

Josh Imhoff joins the podcast today to discuss his important work as the founder and director of Emerge Aquaponics. Josh and his team are using Emerge to build food systems worldwide to reduce poverty – and they’re seeing real results.

Emerge has figured out how to build aquaponics systems in difficult environments, thereby providing food and revenue for people in tough places. Since 2010, the team at Emerge has been working hard at finding long-term solutions to help local economies thrive, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon…



