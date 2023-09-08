Mother Grills Porn Book Burning it Back to Hell!

Note: Public Advocate is only reporting on the issue of the book, no resources were used under Public Advocates name.





Gender Queer is an autobiographical graphic novel by Maia Kobabe. It is in the form of a graphic novel, and includes several wildly inappropriate segments. If a person were to pass out copies of these images to minors, that person would be quickly arrested on charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, or of distributing lewd materials, or even possession and distribution of child pornography.



