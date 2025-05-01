BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🥩 Why Red Meat Can Cause Cancer? 🧬
🤔 Did you know? Eating too much red meat can increase your cancer risk — and it’s all connected to a special sugar molecule called Sialic acid. 😲⚠️


🧪 🧑🤝Larry, the founders of Angie’s Option GRM (Grass Roots Movement) explains according to glycobiology, red meats like beef & pork contain a version of this sugar that our bodies see as foreign, triggering chronic inflammation over time. 🔥


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/bduunr76


🐟🐔 But don’t be sad here is the Good news: Chicken & fish don’t contain this version — so they’re not linked to the same risks. 🙌


💡 Takeaway: Enjoy red meat sparingly, and protect your long-term health.


👉 Watch to learn more about the science behind it by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆

