NJ Officials Upset Sunday Blue Laws Broken By American Dream Mall. Luxury DoomsDay Bunkers On Sale
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
7 months ago

Bergen County: American Dream breaking blue laws. Stores open for Sunday shopping defies ban, creates unfair advantage, officials argue. Bergen County officials are looking to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for guidance because they believe American Dream is breaking the region’s long-standing “blue laws” by allowing retailers to open on Sundays.


In New Jersey, blue laws have existed since the 1700s. However, as of 1959, each county has the ability to decide whether to enforce them.


Known for its premier shopping destinations – such as luxury boutiques at the Shops at Riverside, outlet stores at the Bergen Town Center and the sprawling Westfield Garden State Plaza – Bergen County is the epicenter of shopping in New Jersey. Attempts in 2010 and 1993 to eliminate the blue law restrictions failed amid quality-of-life concerns, like traffic.


However, for at least the past year, stores at American Dream have opened for business Sundays – alongside the six-year-old Meadowlands complex’s array of dining, entertainment and other attractions.


Don Ghermezian, CEO of the mall’s parent company, Triple Five, issued a statement saying, “We are ecstatic that our extensive list of offerings operates on Sundays, allowing everyone to enjoy the very best of American Dream whenever they want.”


Bergen County officials upset over American Dream Mall ignoring blue laws: report


Republican Congressman Moves to Amend Constitution So Donald Trump Can Run for Third Term. The U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 and does not allow a president to be elected more than twice


Lawmaker unveils constitutional amendment to give Trump third term

Rep. Andy Ogles proposed an amendment to the Constitution Thursday. One of President Donald Trump's top congressional allies introduced a resolution on Thursday evening to allow the commander-in-chief a third term.


Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is pushing a new amendment to the Constitution that would give a president three terms in office, but no more than two consecutive four-year stints.


The amendment would say, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."


Keywords
trumpwhite housejesusdonald trumpsundaycatholicjesuitsdapope francissabbathtrump white houseseventh day adventistprophetic dreamprophetic wordsunday lawblue lawdavid houseproject 2025catholics for trumptrumps catholic cabinetjesuits in the white housetrump converts to catholicismtrump catholiccatholics in the white housethe house of david
