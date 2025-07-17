BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
10 Months in El Salvador: The Real Reason We’ll Never Go Back to Canada
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
9 followers
2 months ago

Why would anyone move their whole family to El Salvador?!

That's the question we get all the time—especially from Salvadorans. After living here for 10 months, I’m finally sharing the raw, real, and eye-opening truth about why we left Canada behind... and why El Salvador is now our Plan A.

From cultural surprises and car trouble drama, to the shocking safety differences and the rising cost of living in Canada—we cover it all. I’m walking you through our month’s expenses, the challenge of navigating daily life, and why this country, once labeled "the most dangerous in the world," is where we now feel the most free.

▶️ In this video:

What life in El Salvador is really like

Our honest experience with mechanics, shopping, & driving

Monthly living costs for a family of 5

Safety, crime, and the truth behind El Salvador’s transformation

Language learning & local integration

Why we left Canada—and why we’re not looking back


How to join our expat WhatsApp community

🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Whether you're curious, skeptical, or planning your own move—this video is for you.

📲 Want to join our weekly expat Zoom meetups or private WhatsApp group?

 Email: [email protected]

👥 Like, subscribe, and share with someone who’s ready for a change!

#PlanA #LifeInElSalvador #WhyWeLeftCanada


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
leaving canadamoving to el salvadormoving abroad with kidsretiring in el salvadorcost of living el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorcanada vs el salvadorel salvador cost of livingexpats in central americael salvador vlogel salvador 2025is el salvador saferaising kids abroadcanadian family abroadwhy move to el salvadorel salvador vs canadareal life el salvadorfamily move el salvadorfreedom in el salvadorbukele safetyimmigration storiesleaving canada 2025life in latin america
Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:21The People and the Culture

16:22The Cost of Living

21:12The Food

23:59Safety and Security

26:31Adjusting the the Language

27:09Infrastructure and Utilities

33:33Reflecting on the Journey

