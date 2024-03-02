Gaza Family Eats Cactus Leaves Due To Hunger And Food Scarcity #palestine (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel NEWS9 Live at:-
https://youtu.be/jzjUm-6CD0M?si=xhzU_2QTu5XNYWJ_
29 Feb 2024
A family in northern Gaza restored to eating cactus leaves as their main meal due to hunger and food scarcity, they said. Marwan Al-Awadeya, a displaced Palestinian, said that they had to eat cactus as there were no other options available. "We eat cactus with its thorns; not without its thorns. We even feed the young children cactus. A little girl is eating cactus, instead of milk, instead of meat, instead of eggs," he added while eating raw cactus leaves.
#gaza #palestine #israel #hamas
..............................................................................................
News9 is India's first fully integrated English news brand across all digital platforms. It includes a publishing platform, viz. www.news9live.com, a future-ready OTT platform, News9 Plus, and a 24-Hour video streaming service on connected TVs and all social platforms.
It's the English news brand that understands and fits perfectly into the digital-first lifestyles of our English news audiences.
► Watch us on YouTube :
https://www.youtube.com/c/NEWS9LIVE
► Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/News9live/
► Follow us on Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/news9live
► Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/NEWS9TWEETS