Gaza Family Eats Cactus Leaves Due To Hunger And Food Scarcity #palestine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel NEWS9 Live at:-

https://youtu.be/jzjUm-6CD0M?si=xhzU_2QTu5XNYWJ_

29 Feb 2024

A family in northern Gaza restored to eating cactus leaves as their main meal due to hunger and food scarcity, they said. Marwan Al-Awadeya, a displaced Palestinian, said that they had to eat cactus as there were no other options available. "We eat cactus with its thorns; not without its thorns. We even feed the young children cactus. A little girl is eating cactus, instead of milk, instead of meat, instead of eggs," he added while eating raw cactus leaves.





