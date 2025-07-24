Vatican Bank Exposed (2025): Money, Murder & The Black Robes of Rome - Documentary

::::"Once you begin to see how words, terms, and symbols are used, you realize that the powers that be in this world have set up a world of symbols, emblems, terms, and catchphrases. Once you understand how this system works, the world opens up to you. All of it is right in front of you. But if you don't understand what the words are and what they mean, you'll never figure out how this stuff works. There's a very sinister, frightening, and interesting symbolism that has been imposed upon this country, and the people have no idea what's going on. And I will guarantee you, no matter how educated you might think you are, you have no idea how the world actually works." - Jordan Maxwell